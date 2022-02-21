Constellation Software (CNSWF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Software (OTCMKTS: CNSWF):

2/14/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00.

2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00.

2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00.

2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00.

1/10/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,610.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,260.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,717.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,715.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

