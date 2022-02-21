ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $62,899.20 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $3,638.25.

On Friday, December 17th, Brett Just sold 1,876 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.