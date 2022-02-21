Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.96 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Continental Resources has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.