Contrasting iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 4.40 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -14.44 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.57 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.32

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 295.60%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $36.81, suggesting a potential upside of 249.53%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

