Contrasting Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 71.54%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.97%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.61 N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 5.10 -$183.83 million N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.