Contrasting Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 1,724.55 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 27.78 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

