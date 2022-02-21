Convex Finance Trading 9% Lower This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.33 or 0.00059990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $12.45 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,580,691 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,660 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

