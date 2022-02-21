Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 11.81% of Cooper-Standard worth $43,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

