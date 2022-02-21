Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
