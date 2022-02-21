Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.49. 1,270,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,994. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

