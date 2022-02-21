Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $2.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
CRBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
