Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.