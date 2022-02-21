Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.15.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.