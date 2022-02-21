Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 119 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

