Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.