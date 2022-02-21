Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

