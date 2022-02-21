Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

