Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,274,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 12.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.06 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.