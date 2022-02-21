Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,146,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,290 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

