Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $54.78 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

