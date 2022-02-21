Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

