Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

