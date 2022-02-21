Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cintas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $371.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

