Cormark Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 177.89.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

