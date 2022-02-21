Cormark Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
See Also
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.