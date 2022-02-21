Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 27,292 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

