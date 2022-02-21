Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $64.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $154.00.

