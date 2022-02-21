Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $261.14 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.88.

