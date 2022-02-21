Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

