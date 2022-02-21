Corteva (CTVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

2/7/2022 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

2/4/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00.

1/31/2022 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

1/31/2022 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2022 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

1/11/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $57.00.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Get Corteva Inc alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.