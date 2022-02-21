Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Cowen worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cowen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COWN opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.