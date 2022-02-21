Cowen Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $89.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

