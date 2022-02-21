Credit Suisse AG Has $1.22 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Outset Medical worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 47.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $41.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.