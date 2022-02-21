Credit Suisse AG Has $1.39 Million Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.