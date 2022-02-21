Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,860 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

TSE opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

