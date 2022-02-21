Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

CRS opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

