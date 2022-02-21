Credit Suisse Group Boosts UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €18.00

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €15.10 ($17.16) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($19.32) to €19.50 ($22.16) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 53,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.