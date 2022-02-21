Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

