Credit Suisse Group Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $31.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNT. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.