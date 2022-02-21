Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €825.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($937.50) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €676.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €678.17.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

