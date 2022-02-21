Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.44 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.