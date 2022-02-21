Critical Analysis: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) & Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graham and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 1.03 $300.36 million $100.67 5.95 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.74 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham beats Zhongchao on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

