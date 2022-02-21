Critical Comparison: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenkraft and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14%

Volatility and Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenkraft and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.21 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -356.88

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenkraft and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 0 9 1 3.10

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.48, indicating a potential upside of 52.29%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Li Auto beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

