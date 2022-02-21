Critical Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.42 $45.44 million $5.91 11.90 Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.83 $271.16 million $2.47 11.65

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank First and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60% Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18%

Summary

Bank First beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

