Critical Survey: Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexus Gold US and B2gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.06%. Given B2gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk and Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and B2gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.01) -0.62 B2gold $1.79 billion 2.43 $628.06 million $0.43 9.56

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of B2gold shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2gold beats Mexus Gold US on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

B2gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

