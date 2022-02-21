CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,160,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

