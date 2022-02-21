Crown 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,013.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Crown has a market cap of $859,630.46 and $3,013.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00781269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00218676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,128,792 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

