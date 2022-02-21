Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPTK opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $102,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

