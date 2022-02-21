CryptEx (CRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $424,838.82 and $9.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00013613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,617.87 or 0.99736266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00354695 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

