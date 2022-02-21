CSFB Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$11.50 Price Target

CSFB set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$12.00 price target (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.36. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

