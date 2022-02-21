CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $5.25 Price Target

CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $19,349,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $18,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

