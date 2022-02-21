Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 31,323 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.